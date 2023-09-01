Labor Day weekend means the end of summer and busy travel season in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer for most people, businesses and the busy tourist season in the Wisconsin Dells area.

Wisconsin Dells Convention Bureau Communications Manager Leah Hauk-Mills said an early estimate shows outdoor water parks saw a 10% increase in travel over the summer when compared to last summer.

“Business is good. People are traveling, people are getting out and road trips continue to be really popular,” she said. “Some waterparks have seen a bump in attendance even from last year so it’s really great to hear that.”

Summer is the busiest time of year in the area for travelers and residents.

“It was a good summer,” Wisconsin Dells resident Craig Cigel said. “We had really good crowds all year and it was all safe for the most part.”

Some visitors came from Canada to spend Labor Day weekend in Wisconsin.

“Up in Canada we have minus 40 degree weather in winter,” Shelly said. “So we don’t like to say goodbye to summer.”

Other visitors are ready for fall.

“I do love summer, but it’s fun when it snows, when the leaves fall, it’s beautiful and I love it!” Seven-year-old Perrie from Minnesota said.

“Fall is my favorite,” Lake Delton resident Doug Kloop said. “It’s just so beautiful and the air is crisp and very pleasant.”

“Really, Labor Day weekend is the hoorah for most outdoor waterparks,” Hauk-Mills said. “We’re always looking ahead. We are a year-round destination so we close the chapter on this part of the year and then we look forward to our fall visitor season.”

Hauk-Mills said it’s too soon to total how tourism fared until the final 2023 numbers are counted after January.

