Miles of I-39/90/94 N closed for semi fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi trailer fire has closed miles of I-39 N from Token Creek to DeForest Thursday.

Wisconsin State Patrol says a semi trailer caught fire earlier in the afternoon in Columbia County, causing highway closures down to Dane County.

A semi fire closed miles of I-39 N Thursday. (WMTV-TV)

The load the trailer was carrying spilled across all three lanes and repeatedly caught fire, WSP explained.

No specific timeline was given for the resolution of the incident.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.