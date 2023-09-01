Miles of I-39/90/94 N closed for semi fire

Wisconsin State Patrol says a semi trailer caught fire earlier in the afternoon in Columbia County, causing highway closures down to Dane County.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi trailer fire has closed miles of I-39 N from Token Creek to DeForest Thursday.

A semi fire closed miles of I-39 N Thursday.
A semi fire closed miles of I-39 N Thursday.(WMTV-TV)

The load the trailer was carrying spilled across all three lanes and repeatedly caught fire, WSP explained.

No specific timeline was given for the resolution of the incident.

