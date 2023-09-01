Officials warn of elevated fire danger in southern, central Wisconsin this weekend

Wildfire in Coloma burns 400 acres.
Wildfire in Coloma burns 400 acres.(Courtesy: Wisconsin DNR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are warning of elevated fire danger across southern and central Wisconsin going into Labor Day weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to avoid outdoor burning, including campfires, as embers from any fire on windy, dry days can cause a wildfire to get out of control.

The agency explained very hot, dry and windy conditions will be in effect Saturday through Monday. First Alert weather days have been declared by NBC15 meteorologists for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

In the last week, DNR officials have responded to 10 wildfires, which it described them all as being small because of quick extinguishing.

People are advised to also be careful when using off-road vehicles or equipment like chainsaws and lawnmowers, which can cause sparks. The DNR also urged people to report fires early and call 911 if one starts.

