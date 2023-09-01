Police warn against posting too much personal info in back-to-school pictures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recently -- you’ve probably seen your social media feeds flooded with back-to-school photos. Many proud parents are posting a back-to-school pic of their kids on their first day in class for 2023. It’s a cute tradition but police suggest that you don’t post too much personal information.

“If you’re going to post something stop and think about what that information could be used for in the wrong hands,” said officer Joel Zietsma with the McFarland Police Department.

Ofc. Zietsma says scammers can use that information against you. Posting your child’s age, school, teacher’s name is probably not a good idea. In this case, less is more. Post the photo but leave the details out.

”Keep it simple. Just ‘first day of school,’ that would be the best way to do it. Don’t post name, grade level, age, teacher information, school information. Just leave that out and keep it simple,” said Zietsma.

Ofc. Zietsma says someone might see all that information and use it to target an elderly family member. For example, scammers could give a grandparent a call and have all this information about their grandchild. The scammer might request something and it may seem legitimate given all the personal information they obtained.

