Silver Alert issued for missing Greenfield woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert Thursday for a Greenfield woman who left a home in her ex husband’s car.

Kristin Gnatowski, 73, was last seen at 5 a.m. Thursday morning, the DOJ reported.

She left her ex husband’s residence on S Greenbrook Terrace in Greenfield in a 2009 white Subaru with Wisconsin license plate 420NKB, the DOJ said.

Gnatowski was reported missing after leaving a residence in her ex husband's car. (Wisconsin Department of Justice)

She is described as 5′4″ with blue eyes and strawberry blond hair.

Officials say she left her phone and purse at her apartment.

