Silver Alert issued for missing Oregon man

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been issued for a man missing out of Oregon after travelling to Janesville.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old Gergory A. Bergenske left his home Thursday morning to attend mass in Janesville, that’s when his family says he did not return home. They add they have not been able to contact him since.

Bergenske is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 267 lbs, wearing a blue plaid shirt.

Officials add he has brown eyes, brown hair, and a beard. The image provided by authorities does show him with long gray hair and a gray beard.

According to the alert, Bergenske is driving a red, 2017 Jeep Compass with a Wisconsin license plate reading AKM-7350.

Red 2017 Jeep Compass (Dane Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

If you have any information please contact the Dane County Sheriff’s department at 608-255-2345.

