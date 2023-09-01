Some of Middleton’s littlest learners ease into new classrooms

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before classes kick off for the Middleton-Cross Plains School Area District, students and their families are attending conferences, starting to build relationships with their teachers.

Teachers at West Middleton Elementary School hosted ‘Ready, set, go’ conferences Thursday. Kids at the school are attending Kindergarten through 4th grade, some families sending their little ones off to school for the very first time.

Kindergarten teacher Amanda Scheer says her students feel a lot of emotions as they enter the classroom for the first time.

“This is their first time at the school, first time in this classroom, new teacher, new friends, and so trying to validate that you can be nervous, and you can be excited at the same time and maybe even a little sad,” she said. “It’s fine to have those going on at the same time.”

Parents are also feeling emotional, Mrs. Scheer says.

“For some families this is their first child coming into an elementary school and so they also have the nerves because they don’t know yet all of things their child might be learning or doing or how the system of school works,” she said.

The school’s conferences are meant to ease some of that anxiety. Mrs. Scheer says it’s a chance to build relationships with families early on.

“I always want to make sure, what are all those strengths that they’re coming in with? A favorite book I always want to know, that’s something that I can have out hopefully, or something on the theme that they know a lot about to help make them feel a little bit more at ease on that first day of school,” she said.

Kate Blasi has three kids attending West Middleton Elementary this year. She says the conferences are a chance to say hello to old friends.

“We have been waiting for this day. It feels like family here so it’s just really good to be back and see everybody after a fun summer,” she said. “We’re so excited to come and just to meet the teachers and to bring them gifts and we brought a few things to share with our classmates for the year and just get the kids comfortable.”

She says she can’t imagine sending her kids to any other school.

“It truly is a wonderful community here and the staff and the teachers here, they care about your kids, they care about your family. We’ve developed so many long-term relationships here and they’re not going anywhere,” Blasi said.

School for many area schools will begin this upcoming Tuesday, September 5.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.