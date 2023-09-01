Two arrested after Verona officer smells marijuana in passing car

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer arrested a driver in Verona early Friday morning after noticing the smell of marijuana coming from a passing vehicle.

A Verona Police Department officer noticed the car just after 3 a.m. on the 200 block of East Verona Avenue and started following them.

The car drove into a parking lot soon after on North Main St where the officer stopped the car and noticed the smell alcohol in addition to the marijuana smell.

Police reported that they also found a handgun and a 50 round magazine.

The 24-year-old driver is accused of driving while intoxicated and having open alcohol in the car. The 23-year-old passenger faces charges for having a firearm while intoxicated and felony bail jumping.

Officials did not say if any traffic was affected by this, or if anyone was injured in the follow.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.