Active crime scene investigated downtown

(NBC15)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Police Department is asking people to avoid an off-campus crime scene while police are investigating.

In an alert sent via BadgerSAFE, UW-PD did not confirm the location of the crime scene.

However, NBC15 confirmed with Dane County Dispatch that units with the Madison Police Department are responding to an active scene on the 500 block of State Street.

NBC15 has a crew heading to the scene, and will share updates when more information is confirmed.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally

Latest News

UW Badger Bash
Badger Bash is Back! Join us before kick off
Badger Bash organizers are excited for the first home game of the season.
Badger Bash is Back! Join us before kick off
The Badgers will take on Buffalo Saturday.
Badger Bash organizers talk first home game
Platteville barreled over Dodgeville 48-0.
Platteville beats Dodgeville