FDA warns parents of vaping devices disguised as toys, school supplies

By Elizabeth Wadas
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The FDA is warning parents and teachers to watch out for e-cigarettes that look like toys and school supplies.

The FDA is concerned about these illegal products that look like cartoon, movie, and video game characters, including Spongebob Squarepants and Super Mario; toys and electronic devices, like cameras and handheld games. Some even resemble school supplies, like markers, highlighters and thumb drives.

The FDA sent letters to 15 online retailers, warning them to stop selling these products. The agency says the design of these products is a shameless attempt to target kids.

By law, companies need approval from the FDA when marketing a new tobacco product, and companies selling these vaping devices don’t have the green light. The retailers have 15 days to respond. If they don’t, they could be up against fines or a court order.

