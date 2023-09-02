FIRST ALERT DAY: More summer heat

Feel-like conditions near 100° over next few days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is the first of four First Alert Days that the NBC15 weather team declared earlier in the week. High temperatures will be in the 90s Saturday through Tuesday, with feel-like conditions near 100° in some locations. If you have outdoor plans over the long weekend, make sure you’re drinking extra water and keeping your kids and pets comfortable.

There is some good news with this wave of heat though: humidity won’t be nearly as bad as the previous heat wave!

Skies will be mainly sunny to partly cloudy today for the first Badger home game. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s, with heat indices a few degrees higher. There will be a breeze out of the southwest that will grow stronger for the second half of the weekend.

Overnight, skies remain clear with low temperatures in the mid-60s.

Sunday will be warmer with more sunshine. Highs for most will reach the mid-90s, possibly breaking records! Madison’s record high for September 3 is 92°, and we’re calling for a high of 94°. Winds will be breezy up to 15-20 mph out of the southwest.

Due to the high heat, breezy winds, and relatively low humidity, our fire risk will be a bit higher this weekend. If you plan on having a bonfire or burning any brush, make sure you have a hose nearby in case things get out of control.

Alert Days continue on Monday and Tuesday with higher humidity levels. Dew points will rise to the mid-60s and lower 70s, which is near tropical feeling. Thankfully, the increase in humidity means that our atmosphere will be ready to support a storm system that looks to move through Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. Right now, scattered storms and showers look possible mainly Wednesday morning. We’ll watch for another rain chance on Thursday.

