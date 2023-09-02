Friday Football Blitz: Brodhead/Juda defeats Richland Center in Game of the Week

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Check scores

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Conference play begins Friday night in the southwest Wisconsin Conference, and this week’s Game of the Week was between Brodhead/Juda and Richland Center.

The Cardinals are welcoming Richland Center. Brodhead/Juda started the night 2-0, while Richland Center was 0-2. Both teams were going into the night giving it their all.

Brodhead/Juda Head Coach Jim Matthys said the team has really great senior leadership.

“We’ve got 14, or 15 seniors that a lot of them have played, some of them since they were sophomores, that started for us at the varsity level one way or the other,” Brodhead/Juda Head Coach Jim Matthys. “So I think that leadership have helped us. I do really feel like we kind of picked up where we left off last year.”

Richland Center Head Coach Andrew Troxel said players are getting more confident in their schemes and defense are attacking where they need to.

“It’s going to be a battle on Friday, no doubt, with Brodhead, they are a fantastic team but you know the kids from don’t Center back down from anybody either,” Troxel said.

Band Director Jason Riesterer talked about the band, noting they put in time to practice before the season started.

“We have good kids, we’re pretty blessed here and we’re pretty proud of our students here,” Riesterer said.

Brodhead/Juda ultimately defeated Richland Center 41-7.

If you’d like to show us pictures of your school spirit squad, band or wearing your team’s gear, send them below⬇️.

Symdon Chevrolet in Mount Horeb
Symdon Chevrolet in Mount Horeb(Symdon Chevrolet in Mount Horeb)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Friday Football Blitz Game of the Week was a close one
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Friday Football Blitz kicks off with Waunakee defeating DeForest
Mansfield Turf
New turf at Mansfield Stadium in Madison
Columbus fans look onto the 2022 State Title vs. Catholic Memorial.
Columbus looks to repeat perfect 2022