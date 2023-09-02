MPD: Suspect in downtown shooting on the run

Madison Police Department squad car
Madison Police Department squad car(NBC15)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is on the run after a person was shot in downtown Madison.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the 400 block of West Gilman Street.

According to the Madison Police Department, the shooting is believed to be targeted, and the victim is expected to survive.

The suspect has not been found yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 608-255-2345.

They add if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web, at p3tips.com.

