Multiple Weather Risks This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Saturday, it’s game day and it’s the beginning of our long holiday weekend. Lots of folks were headed to the stadium or to the square for Taste of Madison today. And while we started the day in the upper 60s, temperatures were heading up to 90 today in Madison, but warmer to the west. By 1 pm temperatures were already 90 in Boscobel and 91 in Prairie Du Chien.

We continue to keep our First Alert Days in effect through Tuesday for those hot temperatures. While today was probably the lowest out of the next four days, Sunday and Monday are expected to reach the mid-90s in Dane County, but possibly topping out at 100F for our western counties. Our air will continue to stay fairly dry which means that heat index values will either be the same as the temperatures or just a few degrees higher. But with lots of people out and about this weekend, it’s really important to keep water and sunblock with you.

What’s Coming Up...

You may have also noticed lots of itchy eyes lately. Pollen from weeds is pretty high right now and will continue through tomorrow.

The other risk we continue to follow is the elevated fire risk for southern Wisconsin. Above-average temperatures, low humidity and some breezy winds through Sunday will keep us in the high-risk category by the DNR. Monitor any outdoor fires, particularly when winds begin to pick up.

Looking Ahead...

Sunday and Monday will continue to be dry, sunny days with our warmest temperatures expected. Either or both of those days could break previous high temperatures records. Tuesday will be the last of our First Alert Days with temperatures coming down slightly, but still in the 90s. What is going to make it the last day of the heat wave are a front and some showers moving through later on Tuesday. We don’t expect to see widespread, heavy rain, but it will be the only precipitation we have seen for several weeks, and likely till this upcoming weekend. Wednesday’s temperatures drop back down into the 80s, and then from Thursday on we’re back in the 70s.

