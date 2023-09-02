New school weapon detection system makes its way to the Midwest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new weapon detection system is popping up at schools in the Midwest. This new technology uses artificial intelligence to detect weapons as a screening process to keep students and staff safe.

Motorola is teamed up with Evolv Technology to develop what’s called Concealed Weapons Detection Systems and this is specifically for school districts.

These systems are not actually metal detectors. They detect the density and shape of weapons and items like guns, knives and explosives while items like cell phones and keys do not trigger a search.

“It’s going to improve security tremendously,” Cameron Lundquist, Beck Tech, Motorola Dealer said.

The system costs $400,000 to implement.

