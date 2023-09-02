Paoli Art in the Park returns for second year with over double the artists

PAOLI, Wis. (WMTV) - Paoli Park is filled with artist booths this weekend for the second time since the pandemic.

Jillian Cori Lippert, the artist coordinator for the event, said the Southern Wisconsin Art Guild started the event after Covid ended the original Paoli art fair.

Art at Paoli Park this weekend (WMTV)

“We wanted to make sure that we continued this great tradition,” Cori Lippert said. “Especially right after Covid when artists we’re hurting so badly, we wanted something that was gonna benefit the artists, the customers and the community.”

Jillian Cori Lippert, the artist coordinator, at her booth (WMTV)

Last year was the first year of Paoli Art in the Park. There were 28 booths, and this year, Cori Lippert said there were 69 booths, and even more artists. And Cori Lippert anticipates the event will only grow.

“Last year, the feedback we got from the artists was quite a few of them said it was the best art fair they’ve ever had,” Cori Lippert said. “And that’s definitely exciting and encouraged us to continue with the fair.”

The art fair is running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.