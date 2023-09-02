People encouraged to participate in ‘Shredfest’ for identity theft protection

Shred away on free shred days around the River City
Shredfest(tcw-wfie)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those who have unneeded documents with sensitive information laying around are encouraged to dispose of them during a free shredding event this month, the Better Business Bureau announced Friday.

Residents can attend the BBB Shredfest on Sept. 9, in partnership with Summit Credit Union, to help prevent identity theft.

People can bring up to three bags of documents with sensitive information, which can include check stubs, receipts, junk mail, envelopes, and more.

CEO/President of The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau Jim Temmer said the event is important to prevent identity theft.

“There’s a new victim of identity theft every two seconds, and BBB reminds people to keep themselves safe from this crime,” Temmer said. “One important and effective way to do that is to shred sensitive documents that are no longer needed.”

According to the BBB, there were more than 8,300 reports of identity theft reported in Wisconsin in 2022.

The event will take place from 8:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 9, at Summit Credit Union, located at 1709 Landmark Drive, in Cottage Grove.

The BBB provided guidance on how long people should keep certain documents, in case you’re wondering if you should discard of some:

* Keep for three years: bank statements, expired insurance policies and employment applications.

* Keep for seven years: invoices, canceled stock certificates, payroll records and withholding statements.

* Keep permanently: deeds, mortgages, tax returns, audit reports, legal correspondence and property records.

