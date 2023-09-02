PREVIEW: Buffalo vs. 19. Wisconsin

The beginning of the Luke Fickell era in Madison
The Wisconsin band takes the field before Buffalo vs. 19. Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin band takes the field before Buffalo vs. 19. Wisconsin.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 19 Wisconsin welcomes Buffalo to Camp Randall for head coach Luke Fickell’s first game with the Badgers.

This is the 135th season of Wisconsin football.

The Badgers have played Buffalo one time prior to Saturday’s game. Wisconsin beat Buffalo 35-3 on November 18, 2006 at Camp Randall. The Badgers have a 34-2 record all-time against MAC teams.

Bucky Badger Jump Around bobblehead revealed

All eyes will be on the offense. Running back Braelon Allen returns for another season. He will lead the offense with transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai under new offensive coordinator Phil Longo. Allen is the fifth-fastest Badger to reach 2,000 rushing yards. He only needed 19 games to reach the mark.

Fickell’s presence provides plenty of intrigue as No. 19 Wisconsin opens season against Buffalo

Mordecai had a record-setting two years at SMU. He is the all-time leading in passing touchdowns (72) an third in passing yards (7,152.) His 72 passing touchdowns are the second-most among active quarterbacks.

Mordecai balances aggression in air raid offense

Wide receiver Chimere Dike started all 13 games last season for Wisconsin, and lead the team with47 catches for 689 yards and six touchdowns. Last year on third downs, he was ranked sixth in the country with 331 yards and his five touchdowns ranked second-most in the country.

WHO TO WATCH

WR Braelon Allen- The junior running back ranked fourth in the Big Ten last season with 103.5 yards per game and 11 touchdowns. He looks to continue the strong Wisconsin tradition of elite running backs.

QB Tanner Mordecai- This will be the first time Wisconsin fans will see the transfer quarterback. On his third program, Mordecai is quite experienced. He will run Phil Longo’s air raid offense, which the offensive coordinator and head coach expect to see far more in the air than in years past.

