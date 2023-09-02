Red Cross to hold blood drive on UW campus next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at UW-Madison next week.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 7, students and community members are encouraged to donate blood at The Nicholas Recreation Center at 797 W Dayton St. The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days.

“This time of year, the need for blood is great,” Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southwest Wisconsin Kyle Kriegl said. “We’re coming off the summer where we saw a lot of dips in blood donations.”

Kriegl said all blood types are needed, especially type O.

“We kind of start the new school year off right, or college year off right, to have folks come out and donate blood right away to kind of help boost those numbers,” he said.

The partnership between the UW Red Cross Club and the UW Recreation & Wellbeing group on campus make blood drives like this happen.

While supplies last, all donors will receive a special Red Cross t-shirt.

Walk-ins are welcome, but donors are highly recommended to make an appointment ahead of time. You can do so online, on the Red Cross blood donor app, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.