Search underway in Caribbean for man who went overboard from cruise ship

Cruise ship personnel looked for about three hours before departing. (SAVANNAH ROPICH, @JENNAAIZZO, TIKTOK, CNN, Savannah Ropich, @jennaaizzo / TikTok)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities near Cuba are limiting the search for a missing man who went overboard days ago.

Officials are searching the Caribbean for 19-year-old Sigmund Ropich, who went overboard from the “Wonder of the Seas” cruise ship on Tuesday.

A fellow Royal Caribbean passenger captured video of cruise ship personnel looking for Ropich in the water.

They looked for about three hours before continuing on to Grand Cayman.

From there, the Cuban Border Guard picked up the search effort.

The agency now says it is limiting the search to coastal areas and land.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally

Latest News

Cruise ship personnel looked for about three hours before departing.
Man goes overboard cruise ship, search underway
Madison Police Department squad car
MPD: Suspect in downtown shooting on the run
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
FILE - Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton,...
Coach who lost his job for praying on field kneels again in first game after years of legal battles