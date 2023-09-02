Steam, smoke and gas fill Edgerton park during Rock River Thresheree

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EDGERTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Steam engines, tractors, and other machines are being put to work this Labor Day weekend during the 67th annual Rock River Thresheree.

Steam, smoke, and gas are taking over Thresheree Park in Edgerton for the annual Wisconsin tradition.

Attendees of all ages can see fire meeting steel, construction equipment digging into the Earth and sawmills turning logs into lumber. Organizers say visitors can also witness farming done the old way, with threshing, baling, silo filling, and plowing demonstrations.

A flea market, craft show and hundreds of vendors are also on the park’s over 100 acres of land.

Volunteer Becky Stanek lives across the street from the park. She says after witnessing the effort that goes into the four-day event, she wanted to help out.

“There is a lot going on and I can say just growing up I think they’ve added so many new things, every year there seems to be something new.”

Stanek says she’s been going to the event since she was a kid and there’s one attraction visitor’s can’t miss.

“Definitely the train ride! Definitely riding the trains. Yep, the Cannonball is one of the favorite things with all of the kids and adults alike. There’s the whistle!”

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 2nd to 5th at Thresheree Park, located at the intersection of Hwy. 51 and Hwy. M between Edgerton and Janesville.

Admission is $10 and kids under 12 can get in free. For more information on the event visit http://www.thresheree.com/.

