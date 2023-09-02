Taste of Madison returns to capitol square for 41st year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Taste of Madison is back in full swing for its 41st year.

85 vendors lined the capitol square Saturday afternoon and they will be back out Sunday serving all kinds of food.

But Madison Festivals Inc. President Sara Klemme says food isn’t the only thing Taste of Madison has to offer.

“We’re really pumped to be out here,” Klemme said. “So, eighty-five restaurants, 27 different beverage stands, three live music entertainment stages, which you don’t need a ticket for, you can come to any of the entertainment stages and enjoy the music for free.”

The event is credited with providing over $7 million of economic impact to Madison’s downtown.

Between 600 and 800 volunteers help at the event, and they get to keep 100% of tips.

“What I really like about the fact that they get the money here, is they keep the money at Taste,” Klemme explained. “And then they put that money out in the community ... and it just is a ripple effect. So it’s a really huge way to make a lot of impact on our community.”

Everything from Jamaican food to Mediterranean food to desserts is being served Labor Day weekend, with a dietary needs menu featured as well.

Taste of Madison ends at 8:30 Saturday night.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.