Teacher’s wish lists help fund school projects

By Maria Lisignoli
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many teachers are preparing to return to their classrooms, and some need your help to do it, that’s why some teachers put out Amazon wish lists with supplies for their classrooms.

The National Education Association estimates the average teacher spends more than $800 on classroom supplies out of their own pocket.

Alyssa Paolocci is an AP psychology and African American studies teacher at Madison East High School. She said there is a department budget but a lot of it goes towards pencils, markers, paint, paper- supplies like that. She said everything inside a teacher’s classroom is paid for by the teacher. Not just the decorations you see on the walls, but also the materials used for different projects.

“So, for example, one of the things that we do is I do a sock baby project,” Paolocci said. “So, during the development unit, they all get a sock baby, and they make a baby and they had they create a baby book for it, and they talk about Harry Harlow, and you know all of these developmental psychologists and how their sock child has kind of come to life.”

Paolocci does this project with 175 students, so socks are on her Amazon wish list. You can find her wish list here.

