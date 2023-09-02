UW Madison officials pass along tips for Badger fans before first game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Badger fans should start prepping for heat, safety and parking. The UW Police Department and Wisconsin Athletics are gearing up for the thousands of fans heading to Camp Randall.

“We ask fans to hydrate in advance,” Assistant Chief of Police Brent Plisch said. “We want people to come to the game in a healthy way and that means reduced alcohol consumption and an increased water consumption.”

Around 76,000 fans will fill Camp Randall on Saturday. Ahead of game day UW Police Department warns fans to think ahead.

“Arrive early, plan your day ahead of time--remember that getting parking is going to take a while,” he said. “Walking to the stadium is going to take a while--getting through security screening this year is going to be a new process.”

Director of Transportation Operations for UW Madison Gabe Mendez says single game parking is available for first come, first serve in lots 46, 60, 67 and 76. Before and after the game, Bucky Shuttle runs between lots on the west side of campus and the corner of Breese Terrace and University Avenue. Meter parking is not available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monroe Street. Once you’ve found a spot and walk over to the stadium--security checks begin.

“If people are bringing smaller handbags, they need to be in a clear bag and see through. The other thing is tomorrow’s policy regarding carry-ins will be a little different for athletics because of the weather,” Plisch said.

This time around fans can bring in two sealed water bottles per person into Camp Randall. Concession stands are also expected to have around 125,000 water bottles on hand for purchase.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.