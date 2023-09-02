UW Madison officials pass along tips for Badger fans before first game

Badger fans should start prepping for heat, safety and parking.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Badger fans should start prepping for heat, safety and parking. The UW Police Department and Wisconsin Athletics are gearing up for the thousands of fans heading to Camp Randall.

“We ask fans to hydrate in advance,” Assistant Chief of Police Brent Plisch said. “We want people to come to the game in a healthy way and that means reduced alcohol consumption and an increased water consumption.”

Around 76,000 fans will fill Camp Randall on Saturday. Ahead of game day UW Police Department warns fans to think ahead.

“Arrive early, plan your day ahead of time--remember that getting parking is going to take a while,” he said. “Walking to the stadium is going to take a while--getting through security screening this year is going to be a new process.”

Director of Transportation Operations for UW Madison Gabe Mendez says single game parking is available for first come, first serve in lots 46, 60, 67 and 76. Before and after the game, Bucky Shuttle runs between lots on the west side of campus and the corner of Breese Terrace and University Avenue. Meter parking is not available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monroe Street. Once you’ve found a spot and walk over to the stadium--security checks begin.

“If people are bringing smaller handbags, they need to be in a clear bag and see through. The other thing is tomorrow’s policy regarding carry-ins will be a little different for athletics because of the weather,” Plisch said.

This time around fans can bring in two sealed water bottles per person into Camp Randall. Concession stands are also expected to have around 125,000 water bottles on hand for purchase.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Janesville Craig won 32-7 in Week 3 of Friday Football Blitz.
Janesville Craig beats Madison East
Verona won 43-0.
Verona defeats Madison East
Brodhead won 41-7.
Brodhead/Juda defeats Richland Center
Band Director Jason Riesterer talked about the band, noting they put in time to practice before...
Brodhead Prep Band performs for Week 3 of Friday Football Blitz
NBC15s Mike Jacques and Anderley Penwell break down the Friday night football games.
Friday Football Blitz: Week 3 highlights