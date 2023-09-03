Battling ALS, former Fitchburg bike shop owner shares why he’s grateful

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Still I do things for myself, and that’s a blessing.”

Edwin Benet considers these his blessings: driving, bathing, cleaning the house and doing the yardwork. The 62 year old says this from his sunroom, 9 months since getting diagnosed with ALS.

“Unfortunately ALS there [are] no survivors, and there really isn’t a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “The important thing is that… while I’m able, I want to live the most out of every day.”

Edwin Benet (right) and Erik Kimble (left) (WMTV/Michelle Baik)

Benet, who owned Fitchburg Cycles bike shop between 2014 and 2022, had been an active cyclist, at one point logging 6,000 miles in a half-year span. (For reference, friend Erik Kimble, who also bikes and works in the industry, says to be considered an “avid” cyclist, one would ride 5,000 miles in a full year.)

Benet loved the sport for its physical challenges and freedom, he said. But he hasn’t been able to ride bikes since he lost his vision in his right eye, the effect of a cataract surgery at 48 years old.

His life had been marked by a series of health concerns since being born 2 months premature. Benet says he at an early age lived in an incubator for a year, was legally blind, suffered from a burst appendix and collapsed lung and reconstructed his face after a crash while on a bike.

Doctors diagnosed Benet with Bulbar-onset ALS, a relatively rarer form of the disease (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease), according to the ALS Therapy Development Institute. Symptoms begin in the neck or face, affecting the way people talk, eat and breathe.

“Every week I feel my decline,” Benet said. In a few months, he expects to be unable to speak at all.

He wrote, “My life expectancy has gone from 3-5 years to 1-2 years... The news is not good but it will shorten my suffering!”

Kimble, who had been a longtime customer at Benet’s bike shop, said, “We’re all suffering to some degree. We’re all going to suffer. [Edwin is] going to suffer a lot more in his end of life than myself, but I would like him to be comfortable to the extent he can be for that period.”

Other friends in the cycling community, Kimble says, started an online fundraiser to help Benet and his family. “Please pray for Edwin, and give what you can to help his beautiful family,” the GoFundMe description says.

“I feel like I’m lucky,” Benet said. “I’ve been through a lot since I was born. Because of all the things that I’ve dealt with in my past, it has prepared me mentally to deal with this.”

A link to Benet’s GoFundMe page can be found here.

