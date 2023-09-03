Extreme Fire Danger warning for south central Wisconsin

Much of south central Wisconsin is seeing a Red Flag Warning Sunday.
Much of south central Wisconsin is seeing a Red Flag Warning Sunday.(WMTV-TV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Red Flag Warning, also known as an Extreme Fire Danger warning, has been issued for much of south Central Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued the warning from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Dry air and hot temperatures make for an increased chance of fires to get out of control. Combined with dry vegetation from Wisconsin’s recent drought, intense fires may result.

The DNR suggests being especially careful with campfires, grills, smoking, chainsaws, engines, and more Sunday. The organization is encouraging people to make sure fires are fully extinguished.

According to the DNR, there have been 15 wildfires in Wisconsin in the past week, several of which happened in south central Wisconsin.

