Extreme Fire Danger warning for south central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Red Flag Warning, also known as an Extreme Fire Danger warning, has been issued for much of south Central Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued the warning from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Dry air and hot temperatures make for an increased chance of fires to get out of control. Combined with dry vegetation from Wisconsin’s recent drought, intense fires may result.

Much of south central Wisconsin is seeing a Red Flag Warning Sunday. (WMTV-TV)

The DNR suggests being especially careful with campfires, grills, smoking, chainsaws, engines, and more Sunday. The organization is encouraging people to make sure fires are fully extinguished.

According to the DNR, there have been 15 wildfires in Wisconsin in the past week, several of which happened in south central Wisconsin.

