Getting students back on a sleep schedule is important for learning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a lot that goes into getting kids ready to go back to school, that includes one big change in their daily routine.

We know that getting kids supplies and up to date on their shots are important, but getting them on the right sleep schedule is just as important, and more involved than you may think.

A study conducted earlier this year by JAMA Network Open says missing even 39 minutes of sleep can significantly impact students’ performance at school.

Experts say parents can try the usual method of gradually dialing back your child’s bedtime. It’s also a good idea to make sure they’re not playing on their phones.

Whatever the method, it sometimes takes a lot of work.

“If they have a habit of falling asleep at midnight or one o’ clock, then of course it’s not going to be easy for anybody to fall asleep at ten o’ clock or nine o’ clock and wake up at seven so they can go to school. Most kids are able to, but for some, it’s very hard for them to change,” said Dr. Arveity Setty from St. Alexius Sleep Medicine.

Dr. Setty says children need nine to eleven hours of sleep each night, while teenagers need eight to nine. He also says if you are really struggling to get your child on a regular sleep schedule, visiting a sleep specialist may be an option.

