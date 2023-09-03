The Heat Continues

Added humidity will make it feel more uncomfortable
More First Alert Days to come
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
  • High temperatures record broken for Sunday
  • 90s continue through Tuesday
  • Heat wave breaks with midweek weather system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are on day 2 of our First Alert stretch of days and temperatures for everyone in our area made into the 90s.  The upper 90s were felt to the west and here in Madison, we made to the mid-90s, breaking a previous record from 1960 of 92 degrees.  And with our continued dry conditions, Red Flag Warnings have been in place since early afternoon through 7 pm this evening.  This means that the fire threat remains high till temperatures and winds begin to come down nearer to sunset.

Our Labor Day will be slightly milder but still expect temperatures in the mid to low 90s. Red Flag Warnings are not likely to be reissued for tomorrow, but we could still see periods of gusty winds with low humidity. And this will also apply to Tuesday with another slight drop in temperatures, down into the low 90s.

What’s Coming Up...

Finally, we begin to see a shift happening early on Wednesday.  A system will move out of the west and a front will move through bringing with it clouds, showers, and milder air later in the day.  The chance for showers will continue into Wednesday night before the system pulls more to the east.

Looking Ahead...

Thursday could be our next day where we stay mostly cloudy before the sun comes back for the end of the week and through the weekend. Temperatures will be back to more normal values, high 70s, by next weekend

