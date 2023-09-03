Heat sends 250 people to get medical help at Badgers game, UWPD says

Camp Randall was packed for the first Badger game of the 2023 season Saturday against Buffalo.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In what’s believed to be record-setting heat, the UW-Madison Police Department announced 250 people suffered heat-related issues at the first Badger football game of the season.

Saturday marked the hottest game played at Camp Randall, according to NBC15 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino.

Wisconsin started the first season of Luke Fickell’s coaching tenure with a 38-17 victory over Buffalo.

In a press release Saturday evening, UWPD also announced six arrests, all of them UW students. Eight students were issued citations, with most citations involving underage alcohol.

There were 50 calls for first aid, 36 calls for paramedics and 9 people transported by ambulance.

250 people, UWPD detailed, got medical observation at the on-site cooling centers for heat-related issues.

