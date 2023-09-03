Henry Vilas Zoo extends Family Fun Days into fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Throughout the summer and into October, the Henry Vilas Zoo is offering Family Fun Days that encourage parents to bring their kids for a day with the animals.

Many of the activities in the zoo that usually cost money are free during Family Fun Days, mom Mallory Hepner and her daughter Penelope explained.

“[Kids] get stamps when they come in the front entrance,” Hepner said. “The train is free, the carousel is free, so a lot of the things we don’t do every time we visit, we get to do today.”

Kids get to see their favorite animals, but also get to enjoy the zoo to the fullest, Hepner explained.

Mom Jennifer Vandermeuse and her daughter Eleanor said they love the zoo because of the small community feel it offers. Family Fun Day is the perfect day to experience that.

“I think that’s just a really cool thing to take advantage of,” Vandermeuse said. “It’s just like all of the fun things, because kids love to get free things.”

After an August cancellation the zoo extended their Family Fun Days to include Sunday, Sep. 3 and Oct. 1.

