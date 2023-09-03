Humidity increases heat indices next few days

Hot, sunny & dry today

Fire Weather Warning in place Sunday

More humid Monday & Tuesday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Days remain in place today through Tuesday, as we’ll continue to deal with the heat but begin to add more humidity to the mix. This will cause our feel-like conditions to soar higher than air temperatures as dew points become tropical by Tuesday.

There is a catch-22 for Sunday: humidity will be low which increases our fire risk. With recent hot and dry conditions, stronger southwesterly winds today could cause any fires to quickly get out of control. Hold off on any burning or bonfires today if you can, or use extra caution.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday, with high temperatures hotter than what we saw on Saturday. Many locations will reach the mid-90s by this afternoon, with strong winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20. Feel-like conditions could be near 100° especially west of Dane County. If you’re spending a lot of time outside today, make sure you’re drinking extra water!

Skies remain clear and quiet overnight, with temperatures remaining in the mid-60s once again.

You’ll notice an increase in humidity on Labor Day Monday. It won’t be unbearable, but it will definitely feel stickier than the previous days. Highs will reach the mid to lower 90s, with feel-like conditions in the upper 90s and low 100s. Winds will still be on the breezier side out of the southwest.

Looking Ahead...

The humidity will peak on Tuesday, with dew points close to tropical-feeling. Even though actual air temperatures will be a few degrees lower, the humidity will keep heat index values near 100° in many spots. We’ll watch for a system approaching from the west to bring a chance for storms and showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Cooler air will follow behind, dropping our highs to the 80s on Wednesday and 70s by Thursday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.