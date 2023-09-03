Man fatally shoots driver who hit him with car, police say

Police say a 30-year-old man was driving when he hit a pedestrian, identified only as male,...
Police say a 30-year-old man was driving when he hit a pedestrian, identified only as male, with his car. The person who was hit took out a gun and fired shots, hitting the driver, according to police.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Police in Chicago say a 30-year-old man was fatally shot after he allegedly hit another man with his car.

The incident happened about 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the Garfield Park neighborhood. Police say a 30-year-old man was driving when he hit a pedestrian, identified only as male, with his car.

The person who was hit took out a gun and fired shots, hitting the driver, according to police.

The 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Madison Police Department squad car
MPD: Suspect in downtown shooting on the run

Latest News

Time
Getting students back on a sleep schedule is important for learning
Teacher's wish lists
Teacher’s wish lists help fund school projects
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Death under investigation at Burning Man as flooding strands thousands at Nevada festival site
A jury found Rita Pangalangan and Larry King Jr. guilty of murder in the 2019 death of...
Couple found guilty in death of 13-year-old with cerebral palsy left in car