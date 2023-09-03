MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the first gameday of the season, Camp Randall rolled out a new security stop at each gate with metal detectors.

After fans scan their tickets, they walk through metal detectors for an extra layer of protection implemented by Badger Athletics fully in 2023.

The metal detectors did not appear to stop the flow of Badger fans for the most part, but by kickoff, the student season ticket entrance was very packed.

”I definitely think it does slow the crowds down,” UW-Madison Sophomore Rowan Fields said. “So there’s definitely a crowding issue.”

Metal detectors used at every gate for the first time in Camp Randall history (Marcus Aarsvold)

Badger Athletics installed the metal detectors at each gate to prevent weapons, laser pointers and other dangerous items from getting inside.

The staff piloted the new security step at one gate in 2022 and said the goal is to keep football fans as safe as possible.

”It takes awhile to get into the stadium,” UW-Madison Sophomore Jacob Szczap said. “But at the same time, I’m never going to be opposed to more security.”

”Honestly last year felt really safe. I didn’t feel unsafe at any of the games,” UW-Madison Sophomore Sophia Hague said. “I don’t think that new security is necessarily a bad thing because it’s always good to feel safe at a game, when you’re in such a big crowd it’s always a good thing to feel safe and have a good time.”

”I don’t think it’s necessary,” UW-Madison Freshman Courtland Flanigan said. “But it definitely makes me feel safer.”

Metal detectors used at every gate for the first time in Camp Randall history (Marcus Aarsvold)

Despite the extra stop before getting in, some fans said the more security, the merrier.

”We definitely need it,” Badger Football fan Velora Haynes said. “All the drama that’s going on in the world, we definitely need it. Absolutely.”

”Of course it is,” Badger Football fan Marven Osterhoff said. “In Germany we have the same one and the same things. I think it’s very necessary.”

UW Athletics said it will take a few games for fans and staff to get used to the new security system, so they encouraged people to get to their gates as early as possible.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.