No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball beats no. 24 Tennessee in home opener

Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield looks on as the no. 1 Badger beat no. 24 Tennessee in five sets.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball beat no. 24 Tennessee 3-2 in the Badgers’ home opener.

The Badgers won the first two sets, including a 5-0 serving run from Julia Orzol. She also had 13 saves.

Tennessee won sets three and four to force set a back-and-forth set five.

Sarah Franklin had a game-high 23 kills as the Badgers hit .306 on the match, while holding the Volunteers to .205. Wisconsin also out-blocked Tennessee 16-6.

Wisconsin improves to 5-0. Up next, the no. 1 Badgers host Arizona on Thursday at the Field House.

