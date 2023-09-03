No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball beats no. 24 Tennessee in home opener

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball beat no. 24 Tennessee 3-2 in the Badgers’ home opener.

The Badgers won the first two sets, including a 5-0 serving run from Julia Orzol. She also had 13 saves.

Tennessee won sets three and four to force set a back-and-forth set five.

Sarah Franklin had a game-high 23 kills as the Badgers hit .306 on the match, while holding the Volunteers to .205. Wisconsin also out-blocked Tennessee 16-6.

Wisconsin improves to 5-0. Up next, the no. 1 Badgers host Arizona on Thursday at the Field House.

