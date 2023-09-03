UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a UW-Madison student is in critical condition after being found severely beaten downtown early Sunday morning.

Police say a caller said they found a woman on the 500 block of W. Wilson St. who had been brutally attacked.

The woman was found around 3 a.m. and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they do believe a stranger assaulted the woman. No arrests have been made.

Residents in the area have been told not to walk alone at night, and police patrols have been increased. If you need someone to walk with, MPD said to contact them.

MPD Chief Shon Barnes explained Sunday that several agencies and departments are working to investigate the incident.

“I have authorized a full complement of police resources to bring this person or persons to justice,” Barnes said.

MPD encourages anyone living within a few blocks of Wilson St. and Bedford St. to review camera footage from 2 to 4 a.m. for anything that could help the investigation.

“If you live within a few blocks of the intersection of W Wilson St. and Bedford St. and you have video that captures the time between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., even if you think there’s nothing on it, it can be very important to detectives,” Assistant Chief Paige Valenta said. “Please call us if you have this video.”

Video can be shared by calling MPD at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or anonymously online at p3tips.com.

“The police department will leave no stone unturned to hold accountable the person or persons who committed this violent attack,” Valenta said.

