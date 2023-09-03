Wisconsin Beef Council: Back-to-school with beef-inspired recipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Back-to-school time always comes faster than you think. In the blink of an eye, summer vacation is coming to a close.

Making that transition from a flexible summer schedule to a structured school week with early mornings and busy nights can be tough for students and parents. Angie Horkan with Wisconsin Beef Council has the perfect, quick and easy beef-inspired meals, perfect for busy school nights.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound lean Ground Beef

1 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

2-3 cloves minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

4 cups beef stock

1 jar (24 oz) spaghetti sauce

1 can (15 oz) tomato sauce

2 cups uncooked pasta

4 oz cream cheese

Fresh basil, optional

Parmesan cheese, optional

COOKING:

1. Heat large nonstick stock pot over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, if needed. Add Italian seasoning, garlic, salt and pepper, to taste.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

2. Add beef stock, spaghetti sauce, tomato sauce and pasta to pot and let simmer for approximately 10-12 minutes or until pasta is al dente.

3. Add cream cheese and mix well. Continue simmering until pasta is tender and soup is thickened to your liking. Garnish with fresh basil and parmesan cheese.

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces thinly sliced cooked beef Flank Steak

2 tablespoons beef base

1/2 cup chopped kimchi

4 teaspoons red miso paste

8 drops sesame oil

2 cups baby spinach leaves

1 cup shredded carrot

8 fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

2 packages (3 ounces each) dried ramen noodles, any flavor

Toppings (optional):

Reduced-sodium soy sauce, chili sauce, chili oil, sesame seeds, thinly sliced nori (dried seaweed) and thinly sliced shallots

COOKING:

Add 1-1/2 teaspoons beef concentrate, 2 tablespoons kimchi, 1 teaspoon miso paste and 2 drops sesame oil to each of four 1-quart Mason canning jars. To each jar, add 3 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked beef steak, 1/2 cup spinach leaves, 1/4 cup carrot, quarter of mushroom slices and 2 tablespoons green onion. Add half of each package of ramen noodles to each jar, discarding flavor packets. Close jars. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.

To serve, remove lid and carefully add 2-1/2 cups boiling water to each jar. Close jar tightly and let stand 5 minutes, shaking occasionally. Serve with toppings, if desired.

Cook’s Tip: Jars can be refrigerated for as long as 3 days and prepared as needed.

