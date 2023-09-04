AAA offers safety driving tips for back to school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s back-to-school time and with that means more traffic around school areas. A AAA Wisconsin representative shares some ways to curb unsafe driving in school zones and neighborhoods and it starts with slowing down.

Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster. A difference between 25 mph and 35 mph can save a life.

Distracted driving is another thing to think about as we get into this school year.

Nick Jarmusz with AAA Wisconsin says to ditch distractions, put your phone down, don’t eat breakfast in your car, and leave your pets at home. Taking your eyes off the road, even for a split second, could lead to a disaster.

Jarmusz said the most at-risk drivers are teens.

“Teen drivers who are students themselves are the most at-risk group, about one in four crashes that involve a teen driver occur during the four-hour window between three and 7pm. So, if you have a parent, or if you are a parent of a teen driver, make sure that you’re talking to him about the importance of following all the Graduated Driver’s License rules that they need to follow,” Jarmusz said.

It’s similar for the students who are the ones being dropped off or walking to school. Stay vigilant, don’t look at your phone and don’t wear headphones when crossing a street.

