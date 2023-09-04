Fitchburg Police investigating at least ten reports of vandalism overnight

Fitchburg Police are investigating a vandalism spree that occurred overnight in the Seminole...
Fitchburg Police are investigating a vandalism spree that occurred overnight in the Seminole Hills Neighborhood Monday.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police are investigating a vandalism spree that occurred overnight in the Seminole Hills Neighborhood.

Neighbors in the area woke up Monday morning to slashed vehicle tires, symbols carved into cars, cut hoses and damaged patio furniture.

The Fitchburg Police Dept. is reporting at least ten reports of criminal damage to property on Osmundesn Road, Tree Line Drive, Oak Leaf Circle, and Marsh View Court.

The investigation so far indicates the reported incidents likely occurred early Monday morning.

Slashed vehicle tires were seen across the neighborhood.
Slashed vehicle tires were seen across the neighborhood.(Mackenzie Davis)

“Although some damage included Swastikas and other symbols, the incidents do not appear to be targeted or hate-based,” Fitchburg Police said in a press release Monday.

FPD adds the investigation into the spree is active, with officers canvassing the neighborhood for additional evidence, including video footage.

Anyone with video footage that may contain a suspect(s) or suspicious activity from Monday morning in the Seminole Hills Neighborhood is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department. Residents who have yet to report damage to their property should also contact the Fitchburg Police Department as soon as possible.

If you have information regarding these incidents, please contact the Fitchburg Police Department. You can share information anonymously by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or by visiting P3Tips.com

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

There’s a lot that goes into getting kids ready to go back to school
Getting students back on a sleep schedule is important for learning
Many teachers are preparing to return to their classrooms, and some need your help to do it
Teacher’s wish lists help fund school projects
AAA Wisconsin representative shares some ways to curb unsafe driving in school zones and...
AAA offers safety driving tips for back to school
A 47-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were both stabbed.
Two stabbed in fight at club on Madison’s east side