A Hot Labor Day Forecast

First Alert Days for the Today & Tuesday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
  • Sunny & hot today
  • Highs in the 90s through Tuesday
  • Cooler for the end of the week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Days continue for today and tomorrow. High temperatures are expected to exceed 90° for today and tomorrow with peak heat index temperatures rising to near 100°. Humidity will be in in full force both today and tomorrow as well.

Hot and humid conditions are expected for the next couple of days.
Hot and humid conditions are expected for the next couple of days.(wmtv)
What’s Coming Up...

There is a warm front situated to the north of here that is moving farther to the north leaving us in the warm sector. A cold front is located to the north west. It will gradually make progress toward us. That front is expected to move through Wednesday morning. As it makes its way through, we will have the opportunity at picking up some rain. Rain will be likely after midnight Tuesday night with some scattered showers continuing into Wednesday morning.

Looking Ahead...

By Wednesday afternoon, partial sunshine makes a return appearance. A mix of clouds and sun is expected on Thursday. Then lots of sunshine Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures through the end of the week will be much more comfortable with highs anticipated in the 70s. At this point the weekend forecast is looking good with dry weather and sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday.

