A Hot Labor Day Forecast

Sunny & hot today

Highs in the 90s through Tuesday

Cooler for the end of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Days continue for today and tomorrow. High temperatures are expected to exceed 90° for today and tomorrow with peak heat index temperatures rising to near 100°. Humidity will be in in full force both today and tomorrow as well.

There is a warm front situated to the north of here that is moving farther to the north leaving us in the warm sector. A cold front is located to the north west. It will gradually make progress toward us. That front is expected to move through Wednesday morning. As it makes its way through, we will have the opportunity at picking up some rain. Rain will be likely after midnight Tuesday night with some scattered showers continuing into Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, partial sunshine makes a return appearance. A mix of clouds and sun is expected on Thursday. Then lots of sunshine Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures through the end of the week will be much more comfortable with highs anticipated in the 70s. At this point the weekend forecast is looking good with dry weather and sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday.

