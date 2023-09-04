Just one more day of heat & humidity!

ALERT DAY: Tuesday

Scattered storms/showers Tuesday night

More comfortable the rest of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our four-day stretch of summer heat is almost over with - just one more day to get through! Hopefully, you’ve been able to enjoy some nice outdoor summer activities over the long weekend for that last hurrah of summer. As kids head back to school on Tuesday, it’ll be another hot one with even more humidity than we had on Monday. Feel-like conditions will be back near 100° in some spots during the late afternoon.

What’s Coming Up...

Overnight skies will stay partly cloudy, with very mild temperatures in the mid-70s.

Strong southwesterly winds will continue to pull in more humid air, making it near tropical feeling for much of Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid and lower 90s during the afternoon, with heat indices 3-7° higher than air temperatures. Skies will be partly cloudy as a system approaches from the west.

That small system will begin to move through late Tuesday evening, bringing scattered storms and showers overnight into Wednesday. Due to the timing, our severe threat looks low in southern Wisconsin. A few showers or isolated storms could pop up on Wednesday as the system slowly shifts east. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler but it will still be a bit muggy.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures drop back to the 50s Wednesday night, with highs staying in the lower 70s on Thursday. It’ll be feeling like fall again! Highs will stay in the mid and upper 70s through the rest of the workweek with mainly sunny skies and dry conditions. The weekend is looking quiet with highs just shy of 80°. Our next shot at rain looks to be next Monday.

