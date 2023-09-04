Just one more day of heat & humidity!

A cold front brings relief Tuesday night
ALERT DAY: Another hot & humid today on Tuesday with feel like conditions back near 100°
ALERT DAY: Another hot & humid today on Tuesday with feel like conditions back near 100°(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • ALERT DAY: Tuesday
  • Scattered storms/showers Tuesday night
  • More comfortable the rest of the week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our four-day stretch of summer heat is almost over with - just one more day to get through! Hopefully, you’ve been able to enjoy some nice outdoor summer activities over the long weekend for that last hurrah of summer. As kids head back to school on Tuesday, it’ll be another hot one with even more humidity than we had on Monday. Feel-like conditions will be back near 100° in some spots during the late afternoon.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Overnight skies will stay partly cloudy, with very mild temperatures in the mid-70s.

Strong southwesterly winds will continue to pull in more humid air, making it near tropical feeling for much of Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid and lower 90s during the afternoon, with heat indices 3-7° higher than air temperatures. Skies will be partly cloudy as a system approaches from the west.

That small system will begin to move through late Tuesday evening, bringing scattered storms and showers overnight into Wednesday. Due to the timing, our severe threat looks low in southern Wisconsin. A few showers or isolated storms could pop up on Wednesday as the system slowly shifts east. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler but it will still be a bit muggy.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures drop back to the 50s Wednesday night, with highs staying in the lower 70s on Thursday. It’ll be feeling like fall again! Highs will stay in the mid and upper 70s through the rest of the workweek with mainly sunny skies and dry conditions. The weekend is looking quiet with highs just shy of 80°. Our next shot at rain looks to be next Monday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Hot and humid conditions are expected for the next couple of days.
A Hot Labor Day Forecast
Wednesday our heat wave ends
The Heat Continues
Finally, a storm moves in from the west midweek
What is going to end our heatwave
Feeling like 100° in some spots
Humidity increases heat indices next few days