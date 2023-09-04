MMSD introduces “cool zones,” other changes amid high temps

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Madison Metropolitan School District school year starting soon, the district has announced some changes and policies being introduced to keep students safe in the heat.

Temperatures for the start of the school year on Tuesday are expected to hit 92° with high humidity, making air conditioning and hydration a necessity.

The district says they plan to open on Tuesday anyway, and are working to keep kids safe through:

  • free bottled water in schools
  • rotating students through “cool zones” -- air-conditioned parts of schools -- when possible
  • staying in the shade
  • limiting activity inside and outside
  • consistent hydration breaks
  • prioritizing fans in classrooms
  • increasing air-conditioning overnight to keep buildings cool

The district also suggests parents send kids to school in lightweight clothing.

Schools will stay open in heat indexes of 100-104, but will close in the case of an Excessive Heat Warning, when heat indexes are over 105°, MMSD said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

ReadyWisconsin is offering back-to-school safety tips as thousands of students head back to the...
ReadyWisconsin sharing back-to-school safety tips
State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jill Underly discusses the future of AI in schools.
State Superintendent says she’s excited about artificial intelligence
American Medical Response offers back to school driving safety tips
AAA offers safety driving tips for back to school
After nearly 20 years students will fill Richland Co. schoolhouse