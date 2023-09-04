MMSD introduces “cool zones,” other changes amid high temps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Madison Metropolitan School District school year starting soon, the district has announced some changes and policies being introduced to keep students safe in the heat.

Temperatures for the start of the school year on Tuesday are expected to hit 92° with high humidity, making air conditioning and hydration a necessity.

The district says they plan to open on Tuesday anyway, and are working to keep kids safe through:

free bottled water in schools

rotating students through “cool zones” -- air-conditioned parts of schools -- when possible

staying in the shade

limiting activity inside and outside

consistent hydration breaks

prioritizing fans in classrooms

increasing air-conditioning overnight to keep buildings cool

The district also suggests parents send kids to school in lightweight clothing.

Schools will stay open in heat indexes of 100-104, but will close in the case of an Excessive Heat Warning, when heat indexes are over 105°, MMSD said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.