VIDEO: Pier collapses at Memorial Union Terrace

Video from the Instagram account Badger Barstool shows the pier covered in people, just before collapsing.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pier collapse at the Memorial Union Terrace sent many students falling into Lake Mendota Monday.

Officials say the call came in around 2:35 p.m.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department says about 60-80 people were on the pier at the time.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while most suffered scrapes and bruises, UWPD explained.

It is not believed anyone is still in the water.

If you lost property in the pier collapse, UWPD says to email adam.prescott@wisc.edu with a description of the item.

