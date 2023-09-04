ReadyWisconsin sharing back-to-school safety tips

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -There is just one more sleep before thousands of students in southern Wisconsin head back to the classroom and ReadyWisconsin, a campaign from Wisconsin Emergency Management, is asking parents that safety is a part of that back-to-school planning.

That can take many forms, but Andrew Beckett, spokesperson with ReadyWisconsin, says first and foremost, safety begins in having a conversation with your kids.

“When the school day doesn’t go exactly as planned, making sure that there is that plan in place for how you’re going to be able to make sure that you get in touch and that everybody gets home safely at the end of the day,” Beckett started.

An emergency communications plan is where parents and caregivers can begin; creating a list of phone numbers with parents, even extended family or close friends. Then make sure a copy of that plan is written down and is in the school system as well as your students backpack. If phones are allowed on school grounds, program them with those emergency contact numbers.

“When something bad happens, you want to make sure that you know everybody’s able to get in touch with each other and make sure they’re safe,” Beckett outlined. “You know, we see this with any sort of natural disaster in terms of making sure that especially if people are separated when it happens, that they’re able to reunify.”

Beckett also recommends reviewing safety information shared by your school, including school bus safety, evacuation procedures and how students will be reunited with families if there were to be an emergency or other incident during the school day.

To learn more about ReadyWisconsin and the resources available, see here.

