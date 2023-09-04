Smash Mouth original lead singer in hospice care, band manager says

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Steve Harwell, the co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care.

The band’s manager said the 56-year-old is receiving care at his home. He did not provide any further details on Harwell’s medical condition.

Harwell left Smash Mouth, best known for their singles “All Star” and “I’m A Believer,” in 2021.

The group has continued to perform with a new vocalist, Zach Goode.

