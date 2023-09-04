SSM Health: Tips for parents with children transitioning to a new school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As students head back to class, health experts are reminding students and parents that it’s normal to experience those back to school jitters.

Whether it’s the nerves of making new friends, having a new teacher or starting at a new school, SSM Health Psychologist Dr. Robert Peyton says your child isn’t the only one feeling this way.

“There’s going to be lots of people there for whom this is new, this is a new group of people and that means that there’s lots of people who are going to be also looking to meet somebody new and are also feeling a little nervous about things,” Dr. Peyton said. “If you’re going to a new school because you’re moving up, say from elementary to middle or middle to high, I think one of the main things to realize is that you’re not the only one going through that. There’s a whole group of people who are having the same experience.”

Dr. Peyton adds if your child is still not adapting to their new school after a few weeks or months, look for resources either at school or outside of the school system.

“I think almost everyone when they’re starting in a new place, they’re nervous at first and for most people within a couple of weeks, they’re feeling very comfortable,” Dr. Peyton said.

Peyton’s advice to parents is to make sure they aren’t dismissive of their kids feelings.

