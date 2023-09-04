SSM Health: Tips for parents with children transitioning to a new school

SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)(NBC15)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As students head back to class, health experts are reminding students and parents that it’s normal to experience those back to school jitters.

Whether it’s the nerves of making new friends, having a new teacher or starting at a new school, SSM Health Psychologist Dr. Robert Peyton says your child isn’t the only one feeling this way.

“There’s going to be lots of people there for whom this is new, this is a new group of people and that means that there’s lots of people who are going to be also looking to meet somebody new and are also feeling a little nervous about things,” Dr. Peyton said. “If you’re going to a new school because you’re moving up, say from elementary to middle or middle to high, I think one of the main things to realize is that you’re not the only one going through that. There’s a whole group of people who are having the same experience.”

Dr. Peyton adds if your child is still not adapting to their new school after a few weeks or months, look for resources either at school or outside of the school system.

“I think almost everyone when they’re starting in a new place, they’re nervous at first and for most people within a couple of weeks, they’re feeling very comfortable,” Dr. Peyton said.

Peyton’s advice to parents is to make sure they aren’t dismissive of their kids feelings.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

ALERT DAY: Another hot & humid today on Tuesday with feel like conditions back near 100°
MMSD introduces “cool zones,” other changes amid high temps
ReadyWisconsin is offering back-to-school safety tips as thousands of students head back to the...
ReadyWisconsin sharing back-to-school safety tips
State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jill Underly discusses the future of AI in schools.
State Superintendent says she’s excited about artificial intelligence
American Medical Response offers back to school driving safety tips
AAA offers safety driving tips for back to school