Two stabbed in fight at club on Madison’s east side

Madison Police Department logo
Madison Police Department logo(NBC15)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people are hurt after a stabbing at Club LaMark on Madison’s east side, according to Madison Police.

Police were called to the club on North Stoughton Road Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a fight.

There, police found two adults who were stabbed, the weapon that was used in the attack as well as other evidence.

A 47-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were both stabbed and are expected to survive.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested on scene, and is now facing charges of Strong Armed Robbery, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct, among others.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or submit an anonymous tip at 608-266-6014 or on the web, at p3tips.com.

