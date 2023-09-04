UW-Whitewater inducts freshman class with unique tradition

The freshman class and new transfer students were invited to paint the school’s Warhawk Dr. purple -- the school’s color.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater began the school year Monday with freshmen making their mark.

Student Travis Erath says it’s a tradition for students, and a great way to kick off the new school year.

“It’s basically a huge community builder that we can really get all these students involved in,” Erath said. “And we can go out and paint the road and once the road is painted we can walk down it as a big community to where they are greeted.”

11,000 students begin at UW-Whitewater this semester, including the campus in Rock County.

