America’s Best Restaurants stopping by another local restaurant

WONEWOC, Wis. (WMTV) – Another southern Wisconsin restaurant is getting its turn in the spotlight of America’s Best Restaurants. A week after the website announced it would feature a Baraboo restaurant later this month, it revealed plans to head up to Juneau Co. too.

This time, the company will drop by the 1895 Rebel BBQ, a diner designed to bring a taste of southern cooking to one of the country’s most northern states. While its owners, Brian and Ellen Byington, have fine dining experience, for this restaurant they said they wanted to bring barbecue to a place that had none. They ended up in Wonewoc, where their new restaurant opened in May of last year.

On September 13, America’s Best Restaurants plans to stop by the 5,000 square-foot restaurant that is in the 200 block of Center St. and was built in 1895, according to its latest statement. There, they will dine on traditional smoked meats, southern side dishes like succotash and fried cabbage.

Also, the people who run the website must like desserts. When they are in Baraboo, they will stop by the Log Cabin Family Restaurant, a place that claims to have served one million pieces of pie. The 1895 Rebel BBQ does not seem to be a slouch in that department either, with Brian Byington proudly saying, “you can’t imagine how many desserts we sell in a week,” and his wife listing off the options people have.

“Cheesecake, pies, I sell out every week of our Tennessee peach pudding, apple crisp,” Ellen Bylington added.

When they arrive, America’s Best Restaurants editors intends to spend about three hours, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the barbecue joint. They are coming just in time too, as the 1895 Rebel BBQ closes for the winter.

After shooting has wrapped, the website promises to give the restaurant plenty of play on its social media channels.

The company explained it picks the places for its Roadshow based on recommendations from its users and points out the recommendations can be made on its website.

