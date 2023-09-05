Beware of these scams targeting college students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As many universities begin the fall semester this week, the Better Business Bureau wants college students to beware of scams.

Many scams involve asking for financial information, like getting a college student to sign up for a new credit card on campus.

“If you don’t have a credit card, it may be tempting to get a credit card. But, you want to watch out for fake offers that are out there,” said Tiffany Schultz, Wisconsin Regional Director at the Better Business Bureau.

She says scammers hope a college student will fill out a fake application allowing them to gain access to personal information like social security number, address, and date of birth.

Other scams to be on alert for involve promises of fake scholarships or student loan forgiveness. Schultz says scammers will also look to take advantage of college freshman and their unfamiliarity navigating a new student email address.

“Mom and Dad aren’t around anymore so you really need to be careful with who you’re sharing your information with,” Schultz advised. “Maybe it looks easy or urgent that you need to provide this information, but do your homework before doing so.”

If your college student is unsure about an email or letter they receive from their University, the BBB recommends they call or visit the Financial Aid office to ask further questions.

For more Back-to-School tips from the BBB, head to the website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.