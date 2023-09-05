A big shift in the weather incoming

Back to fall-like conditions
Back to fall-like conditions
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
  • Few storms & showers tonight
  • Much cooler next few days
  • Minimal additional rain chances
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After 4 First Alert Days due to the heat, relief is finally headed our way. An approaching low-pressure system and cold font will be moving through Minnesota this evening, approaching the Badger state during the overnight hours. Behind it is much cooler and less humid air that will feel refreshing compared to the heat we’ve dealt with.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight as the weather-maker moves in. There’s a chance for a few storms and showers to spark up, but coverage looks rather isolated. We should be dry Wednesday morning as UW Students start their first day of the fall semester, with temperatures in the low 70s.

Skies will stay mixed with clouds and sunshine through the day, with temperature reaching the upper 70s shortly afternoon noon. Then the cooler air will begin to push in, dropping temperatures through the afternoon. There’s a chance for a few additional showers as the system moves out during the evening.

Wednesday night lows will be back in the comfortable 50s, with clouds holding in place into Thursday morning.

Looking Ahead...

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy, which will help keep temperatures cooler in combination with northerly winds. Highs will stay near or below 70° Thursday afternoon.

Highs will gradually warm on Friday and into the start of the new weekend but we’ll likely stay under 80° most days. Skies will clear for more sunshine by the weekend, with dry conditions expected. Our next shot at rainfall looks to be next Monday.

